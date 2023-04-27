Unknowns hack Netanyahu account, post Quran versus

ALBAWABA - Unidentified persons hacked the account of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on social media network, including Facebook. Hackers published audio clips from Quran, and some content in Persian language.

Unknowns succeeded in hacking Netanyahu's Facebook account, on Wednesday evening, and published a short clip in which versus from Quran are heard in Arabic, and in the background a picture of a mosque was showed, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

اختراق حساب رئيس حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو عبر الفيسبوك ونشر منشورات ورسائل باللغة الفارسية. pic.twitter.com/nbvmHVxCk3 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 26, 2023

According to Israeli media, the content was removed from Netanyahu's page just a few minutes after being hacked.

There were rumors that the hack was carried out by Iranians, especially since some content in the Persian language was posted on the page. However, the hackers' identity has not yet been disclosed.

Sources said that the Israeli General Security Service (Shin Bet) opened an investigation into the incident.

مشاهد من اختراق حساب رئيس الوزراء الاسرائيلي #بنيامين نتنياهو عبر فيسبوك pic.twitter.com/Md7Y7IE4k8 — Fehmi Shtewe (@FehmiShtewe) April 26, 2023

The cyber-attack coincided with Israel celebrating "its Independence Day."

Earlier on Wednesday, the so-called "Anonymous Sudan" group attacked several Israeli websites, most prominent of which is Israel Ports Company and Haifa Port and caused them to be disrupted.

On Tuesday, "Anonymous Sudan" targeted also 15 important Israeli websites through a cyberattack, including Israeli Broadcasting Corporation website, in addition to banks, telecommunications companies and government agencies,