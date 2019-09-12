The Untold Stories of The Post-September 11 Attacks

  1. Home
Randa Darwish

Published September 12th, 2019 - 12:24 GMT
(AFP/File Photo)

Hundreds of heartbreaking stories of Middle Easterners and Muslim residents of the US who were insulted, harassed and even physically attacked in America in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks have been shared on Twitter on hashtag #afterSeptember11.

The world commemorated, Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the horrifying terrorist attacks in which around 3,000 civilians were killed after 19 affiliated with the terrorist al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial planes which crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington DC. One of the flights crashed in Pennsylvania after the passengers learned of the other events and attempted to seize control of the plane from the terror hijackers.

Families of the victims took part in the annual ceremony to remember the massacre of that day held each year where the former Twin Towers once stood.

Internet users went to re-share the harrowing photos that show the brave 9/11 first responders who were at the scene and helped save hundreds of lives.

In the meantime, Americans, Muslim and non-Muslim Arabs have taken to hashtag #afterseptember11 to tell untold stories of the suffering they endured in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that are believed to be a reason behind the shaping of modern history.

Many stories have been shared of Iranians, Indonesian Muslims, Muslim and non-Muslim Arabs who had to change their names, change their way of dressing, and even leave, have been insulted and harassed for being associated with the Al Qaeda terror organization due to their color, religion and/or ethnicity.

On the other hand, one American shared a thread telling stories of how he hated Muslims, attacked them and called for war against them. However, he got to know more people of color who proved him wrong and changed his thoughts.

Others told stories of their kids who were bullied in school and had to change their residences due to the harassment and harm they faced by people associating them with terrorism.

 


