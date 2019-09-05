Uproar as YouTuber Brooke Houts Gets Away With Dog Abuse

  1. Home
Published September 5th, 2019 - 09:51 GMT
(Screenshot)

YouTuber Brooke Houts has been under fire after she had accidentally uploaded a video of her smacking, punching, pushing, yelling, and spitting on her Sphinx dog.

Earlier this August, Houts mistakenly uploaded the video on her YouTube channel and had deleted it shortly after and replaced it with a version with the different clips edited out. However, users have noticed the video before it was deleted and it went viral raising uproar among users who demanded to charge her with animal cruelty.

The video has gained millions of views, shares, and retweets with more people joining calls that demand taking legal actions against the YouTuber for physically abusing her dog.

Concerns increased online prompting investigation by the Los Angeles police.

Meanwhile, Houts has released a lengthy statement denying accusations of animal cruelty. "I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form.” She added that the deleted scenes were just her "playing up the mood" with her dog.

The story did not stop there. Los Angeles police have gone to the media a month after the incident and confirmed Houts won’t be charged with animal abuse, in spite of the video clips that clearly shows her punching the dog aggressively and spitting on it.

"Animal Task Force looked into the matter — obviously they saw the video the public had seen. They determined it didn't rise to the level of animal cruelty.”

 


