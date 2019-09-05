Uproar as YouTuber Brooke Houts Gets Away With Dog Abuse

YouTuber Brooke Houts has been under fire after she had accidentally uploaded a video of her smacking, punching, pushing, yelling, and spitting on her Sphinx dog.

Earlier this August, Houts mistakenly uploaded the video on her YouTube channel and had deleted it shortly after and replaced it with a version with the different clips edited out. However, users have noticed the video before it was deleted and it went viral raising uproar among users who demanded to charge her with animal cruelty.

The video has gained millions of views, shares, and retweets with more people joining calls that demand taking legal actions against the YouTuber for physically abusing her dog.

SHOCKING! YouTuber @brookehouts uploads a unedited wrong video file to her channel! The Unedited version shows her ABUSING HER DOG! pic.twitter.com/3dKE3DvQVL — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2019

Concerns increased online prompting investigation by the Los Angeles police.

Meanwhile, Houts has released a lengthy statement denying accusations of animal cruelty. "I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form.” She added that the deleted scenes were just her "playing up the mood" with her dog.

YouTuber Brooke Houts released a lengthy statement addressing the video abusing her dog:



“When my 75 lb. Doberman is jumping up in my face with his mouth open, I do, as a dog parent, have to show him that this behavior is unacceptable” pic.twitter.com/drEnr2ULhM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2019

The story did not stop there. Los Angeles police have gone to the media a month after the incident and confirmed Houts won’t be charged with animal abuse, in spite of the video clips that clearly shows her punching the dog aggressively and spitting on it.

"Animal Task Force looked into the matter — obviously they saw the video the public had seen. They determined it didn't rise to the level of animal cruelty.”

I want to know what universe the LAPD live in to not see clear video evidence of animal abuse and not arrest Brooke Houts. It's clear she punches, pulls, yelling, and spitting on her dog. I am so fucking sick of the god damn corruption in news stories and people getting away. — Slevanas (@slevanasgaming) September 3, 2019