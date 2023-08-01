US criticizes Jordan's cybercrime law

ALBAWABA - Following the passing of the controversial Cybercrime Law in Jordan, U.S. Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel released a statement saying that it will undermine efforts for political and economic reforms in the country.

The statement reads: "The proposed cybercrime law that was submitted to the Jordanian parliament limits freedom of expression online and offline and could inhibit future investment in the technology sector,".

"This type of law, with vague definitions and concepts, could undermine Jordan's homegrown economic and political reform efforts and further shrink the civic space that journalists, bloggers, and other members of civil society operate in Jordan. We reiterate that for countries to thrive there must be protections for freedom of expression, open debate, vibrant discourse, and information sharing, including online via press and social media platforms as well" Patel added.

The statement comes after weeks of debate in Jordan over a legislative measure that many feel will "tighten the bolt" on freedom of expression in Jordan.

اعتبره البعض تأطير للحريات.. لماذا أثار قانون الجرائم الالكترونية الجديد جدلا بين الأردنيين؟#الأردن#الحدث pic.twitter.com/bgo8kOVfPo July 28, 2023

A number of activists and social media personalities expressed their concerns regarding the newly passed law, and have taken the streets to express their frustration, cautioning that it will undermine civil freedom.

In a joint statement issued ahead of the vote, 14 rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, said the law is "draconian," adding that its "vague provisions open the door for Jordan's executive branch to punish individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression, forcing judges to convict citizens in most cases."

On the other hand, Deputy Abdullah Abu Zaid stated on Thursday that the 2023 Cybercrime Law serves the higher national interest. During a legislative session to discuss the draft law, Abu Zaid emphasized that the proposed law contributes to the refinement of society, Roya TV reported.

The new law, constituting of 41 articles, states all the new criminalized acts according to the Jordanian constitution, and how will those who commit these acts be held accountable.