US DoD Under Fire For Leaving Stranded Dogs Behind on Kabul Tarmac

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 12:17 GMT
130 caged dogs
The 130 caged dogs (twitter.com)

AL BAWABA – Hitting the social media screens presently is the issue of the 130 dogs that were left behind at Kabul Airport.

These were kept in a shelter run by an American woman called Charlotte Maxwell Jones.

Once at the Airport she was stopped by US soldiers who told her she can’t take an injured puppy with her on the plane.

Consequently, the rest of the 130 crated dogs with her on the plane had to be taken off, and she went back to her home.

In the end 46 dogs were saved through animal rights activists. US Department of Defence has a strict policy on pets and will not change.


