Is the US Headed for World War III? Fears Erupt After Trump Orders Brutal Attack

Fears of a looming World War 3 are growing after Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, was killed in an air strike ordered by US president Donald Trump.

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

According to local news, top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Gen Soleimani, was also killed in the attack that was authorized by US President Donald Trump. Their convoy was destroyed in a pinpoint attack by US forces as it drove towards the airport.

Soleimani's killing marks a dramatic escalation in the regional "shadow war" between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia, which could quickly ratchet up tit-for-tat attacks. The attack is expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests after its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted: "The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. "The people of Iraq don't want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. "Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!”

US senator Marco Rubio has defended Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, claiming the military leader had been attempting to take control of Iraq and use it as a platform to attack the US. The US Senator wrote on Twitter: "At the direction of Iran's Supreme Leader, Soleimani was plotting a coup in Iraq. "He was corrupting/threatening politicians, exploiting Iraq's resources & bringing a large military force loyal to him, in an effort to make Iraq a platform to attack the U.S. & our allies."

In response, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran has warned the US it will be held accountable for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, adding “Washington's actions is the worst mistake in the region.” The statement carried by Iranian media said: "The U.S. regime will be responsible for the consequences of this criminal adventurism. "This was the biggest US strategic blunder in the West Asia region, and America will not easily escape its consequences."

The concern about further violence is trending all over the world, with various social media activists discussing their predictions and fears of another global war using hashtags #WorldWar3 or #WWIII.

