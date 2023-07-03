US policeman stops delivery man during Biden procession

ALBAWABA - A video was shared online showing an American policeman stopping a delivery man during the procession of U.S. President Joe Biden when he fell into the ground.

The footage circulated on social media showed a policeman trying to empty one of New York City streets for the passing of Joe Biden's motorcade in the city. Meanwhile, some people on scooters were passing along with a delivery man who was riding his bike.

شاهد مرور موكب الرئيس الامريكي جوزيف بايدن في منهاتن pic.twitter.com/YaJmpy5UaM — ويندوز ٩٥ (@win98_pc) July 2, 2023

In the clip, the policeman tried to stop the delivery man to allow Biden's procession to pass when the guy falls to the ground. Some people said the U.S. cop made an inappropriate move to stop the man while others accused the American police officer of attacking him.

However, the U.S. policeman was seen in the footage trying to help the delivery man by standing up and asking him to wait until the Biden procession passed.

Many social media users said that the delivery man might have been killed if the procession cars were moving a bit faster saying that the U.S. policeman was putting the man's life in danger.