Yemenis Protest UAE Military Airstrikes in Washington, New York, Maryland

Dozens of Yemenis have gone to the streets of New York, Washington D.C, Maryland and Virginia protesting the UAE intervention in Yemen’s war and the latest attacks believed to be carried out by the UAE troops in Yemen.

Photos of Yemenis and human rights activists have circulated the internet as they appear protesting with banners reading “We demand a UN-intervention to stop UAE’s crimes” and condemnation of the United Nation’s silence toward the latest escalations in Yemen.

Yemeni Americans protesting against #UAEDestroyingYemen in New York City ! pic.twitter.com/JvW42c0IWc — EddieRifai (@EddieRifai) September 1, 2019

The UAE has been under heavy criticism since it joined the Saudi-led coalition that has been bombing Yemen since March 2015 against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

With logistical support from the US, the coalition has been facing heavy criticism for bombing different parts of Yemen killing thousands of civilians and deepening the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

من أمام مبني الامم المتحدة يابن زايد يا كذاب انتم داعش والإرهاب pic.twitter.com/nTSwNBcvpg — Latifa Jamel (@latifajamel3) August 31, 2019

However, the UAE troops have recently clashed with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and labeled them as “terrorist militias” in what deepened the tensions between the allies in Yemen.

Therefore, Yemen’s government has been ousted from its seat in Aden by the Southern Transitional Council-led troops called secessionists, whose fighters have been armed and trained by the United Arab Emirates.

On the internet, Yemenis have expressed anger and condemnation to the UAE’s airstrikes in Aden in which dozens were killed.

Users have launched hashtag #UAEDestroyingYemen to urge the UN into taking action to stop the destruction.