Uyghur Man in Qatar Confronts Deportation to China

An Uyghur man who is stuck in Doha airport in Qatar facing deportation to China has gone to the internet pleading for help to stop his deportation attempts after he was deported from Pakistan and Bosnia to Qatar.





Ablikim Yusuf’s video has gone viral on the internet after activists translated it into English and urged for overseas help. In the video, 53-year-old Yusuf from Hotan appears in Doha’s airport saying he is set to be deported to China urging for help.

Yusuf was given 24 hours to leave Qatar when he recorded his video on Saturday. Later on, activists confirmed his deportation has been delayed and he was given a few hours to be granted asylum by another government.

His lawyer has gone to the media and confirmed their attempts to convince any government into accepting him after he left Pakistan where he lived since 1997 before being deported. While he was trying to reach Bosnia then, he was brought to Doha where he was told he is going to be returned to China.

Yusuf’s plea has attracted the attention of activists and human rights lawyers around the world who rushed into bringing more attention to his story.

In the meantime, the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement has also stepped up for Ablikim Yusuf and called human rights organizations and western governments to help him from being deported to China where he faces threats of being detained and tortured.

The story features, on one hand, China’s treatment of the Muslim Uyghur minority in the western region of Xinjiang, where around 1.5 million have been detained in secretive camps called a re-education camps by the Chinese authorities. On the other hand, Qatar’s treatment of Yusuf and the decision to deport him has highlighted Qatar’s hypocrisy in supporting China’s government while claiming to be a defender of Muslims rights.

Qatar is not the only Muslim country that failed to condemn China’s discrimination against the Uyghurs. A letter sent by 35 countries to the United Nation to confirm support of the Chinese government against millions of Muslims being detained in concentration camps has sparked an outcry among world Muslims.