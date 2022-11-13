Video: 2 planes collide mid-air in Dallas air show

ALBAWABA - Two planes collided in mid-air during an air show near the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

A B-17 bomber and a smaller plane crashed during the 2022 Wings Over Dallas air show. The two planes nose-dived, driving thick black smoke and flames into the air.

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022

According to local media, the crash took place about 16 kilometers from downtown Dallas.

The number of casualties was not immediately clear. But the Allied Pilots Association, the labor union representing American Airlines pilots, identified two pilot retirees and former union members among those killed in the collision.

There was no information on the number of people aboard the planes. But Hank Coates, president of the company that put on the airshow, said one of the planes, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot.

The collision sent ripples across the community and social media. A mourning user said: "Heartbroken. The lives of several aviators and two pieces of aviation history have been lost in the skies over Dallas today."