Video: Convoy of Chinese Military Trucks Await on the Shenzhen's Border With Hong Kong

Footage of armed vehicles gathering on the borders of China’s Shenzhen region, the neighboring city of Hong Kong, has been circulating the internet sparking concerns of China’s military intervention in Hong Kong as it faces the biggest crisis in decades.

Several videos by Alexandre Krauss, a senior political advisor at Renrew Europe were shared on Twitter showing dozens of armoured trucks arriving into the city before gathering at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

Krauss described the disturbing footage as “something extraordinarily bad is about to happen”.

On the other hand, China’s state media shared similar footage as part of a military drill.

This comes at a time when Hong Kong protests have entered its tenth week while escalating into serious tensions in response to a proposed extradition bill, which has now been suspended but has evolved into a more demanding pro-democracy movement.