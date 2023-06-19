Video captures moment of Israeli vehicle explosion

ALBAWABA - A video was shared on social media showing the blast moment of an Israeli Israeli vehicle in Jenin as tension intensified in the town between the Israeli army and Palestinians.

At least four Palestinians were killed and 37 were injured in the clashes in Jenin on Monday.

The Israeli army announced that seven Israeli soldiers were injured in the fighting between Israel and Palestinians.

هكذا ترحب جنين القسام بالغزاة المحتلين وما خفي أعظم pic.twitter.com/Xo6wv9EjMP — د.حذيفة عبدالله عزام (@huthaifaabdulah) June 19, 2023

Israeli helicopter was captured on video firing missile towards Palestinians which is the first Israeli jet spotted in Jenin since 2002.

Israeli army allegedly claimed that its forces "entered the West Bank city of Jenin early on Monday morning in order to carry out the arrest of two wanted men in the area," Jerusalem Post reported.