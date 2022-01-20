Video Clips: Snow Blankets Jordan in a White Sheet

ALBAWABA - Much videos have been posted in the last day or two about the weather situation in Jordan and the falling snow, sleet and rain.
🌹وحين تبدو الحياة ضيقه كثقب أبره— Sameera Alshqirat (@SameeraAlshqir1) January 20, 2022
🌼 ذكر قلبك أن الله معنا 🌼
#صباح_الخير##ثلوج الشوبك# pic.twitter.com/kApTZISQnh
Everyone seems to be happy about the unstable cold weather that is hitting Amman.
snowy morning ☃#ثلوج pic.twitter.com/q4K8uePoVS— 🇵🇸𓂆 Dana_khallad (@DanaKhallad) January 20, 2022
Jordan and the sorrounding areas of the Middle East are in a state of snow flux judging from the posts on the media and the social media.
من ابداعات الاخ ماجد العامري في ثلوج الحرة جنوب تبوك #تبوك #ثلوج #ثلوج_تبوك pic.twitter.com/dJRU2xFAVC— عيد المضلعاني (@Eid_Tabuk) January 19, 2022
Snow has hit most part of the Kingdom under the tag of (#ثلوج, #المنخفض_الجوي), and this is even in places just outside Jordan's borders in the south. Tabouk in Saudi Arabia is actually in a snow drift. This is not a great surprise because snow usually surrounds the western end of the Saudi Kingdom.
ما شاء الله 🤍❄️😍— Sultan 🦅 (@sultanalfalah2) January 19, 2022
اللهم زد وبارك🤍🙏🏼 #ثلوج #الاردن pic.twitter.com/o1oXo4jLCE
In spite of the bitterly cold freezing whether many have been out and about not carrying about the black ice and/or the slippery slopes.
مقتطفات من تلجة مبارح ❤️ #ثلوج pic.twitter.com/toUUZwZlB9— Its.Hzar (@drhzr0) January 20, 2022
Meanwhile, its videos, videos and more videos that are actually quite enjoyable. Its wonderfully exciting as demonstrated by the clip of rain hitting the glass window.
يوم بلّل خده رش المطر— Malik 🇯🇴 (@MBC50) January 20, 2022
كنّه ورده يداعبه الندى .
#ثلوج pic.twitter.com/SJaSPsGdpb
The Tafilah governorate has beet hit hard with snow. But this is nearly always the case on a year-to-year basis.
#ثلوج— Ali Alkhwaldh (@alkhwaldh_ali) January 20, 2022
الطفيلة
محمية ضانا تكتسي بالثلوج#جنة_الاردن pic.twitter.com/16IexFQSnn
And then we have to spare a thought to the people in tents in Jordan and elsewhere: The Syrian refugees, the women, men, their kids and the old and infirm.
ولكن دكتور هناك لاجئون في مخيمات النزوح السورية يفترشون الارض ويلتحفون السماء كل مايحميهم من حر الصيف وبرد الشتاء مجرد قطعة قماش ..— maya rahhal (@Memyrahhal77) January 19, 2022
هل تنطبق عليهم نعمة المطر والثلج والبرد ؟؟#ثلوج#المنخفض_الجوي https://t.co/OaZvA92YDF pic.twitter.com/FqkWZmh7xM
