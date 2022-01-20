Video Clips: Snow Blankets Jordan in a White Sheet

ALBAWABA - Much videos have been posted in the last day or two about the weather situation in Jordan and the falling snow, sleet and rain.

🌹وحين تبدو الحياة ضيقه كثقب أبره

🌼 ذكر قلبك أن الله معنا 🌼



#صباح_الخير##ثلوج الشوبك# pic.twitter.com/kApTZISQnh — Sameera Alshqirat (@SameeraAlshqir1) January 20, 2022

Everyone seems to be happy about the unstable cold weather that is hitting Amman.

Jordan and the sorrounding areas of the Middle East are in a state of snow flux judging from the posts on the media and the social media.

Snow has hit most part of the Kingdom under the tag of (#ثلوج, #المنخفض_الجوي), and this is even in places just outside Jordan's borders in the south. Tabouk in Saudi Arabia is actually in a snow drift. This is not a great surprise because snow usually surrounds the western end of the Saudi Kingdom.

In spite of the bitterly cold freezing whether many have been out and about not carrying about the black ice and/or the slippery slopes.

Meanwhile, its videos, videos and more videos that are actually quite enjoyable. Its wonderfully exciting as demonstrated by the clip of rain hitting the glass window.

يوم بلّل خده رش المطر

كنّه ورده يداعبه الندى .



#ثلوج pic.twitter.com/SJaSPsGdpb — Malik 🇯🇴 (@MBC50) January 20, 2022

The Tafilah governorate has beet hit hard with snow. But this is nearly always the case on a year-to-year basis.

And then we have to spare a thought to the people in tents in Jordan and elsewhere: The Syrian refugees, the women, men, their kids and the old and infirm.