Video: Egyptian man kills wife as 3 daughters watched

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian man killed his wife as his three daughters watched before he took a video and a selfie with her in the Dakahlia Governorate. Egyptian authorities said the man sent the footage to his deceased wife's family.

Egypt's Ministry of Interior said on Sunday that the man killed his wife due to disputes. He locked his three daughters, aged 3, 6, and 9, in one of the rooms while brandishing a knife, warning that he might kill them too.

A video of the murder was shared on Facebook where he was caught saying: "I will not leave my house until one of the channels comes and reports the truth and what happened exactly."

He also claimed that his wife was trying to kill him with the help of another person with the aim of separating him from his daughters.

The killing drew angry comments online about the horrific crime. Some accused the Egyptian man of being a drug addict, unaware of what he did.

Egyptian media said the man and his deceased wife divorced more than two years ago, but they remarried two weeks before the murder.