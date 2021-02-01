  1. Home
Video: Elderlies' Drums Exercise Melts People’s Hearts

Published February 1st, 2021 - 07:28 GMT
Not only on the internet, the Retirement community’s fame has reached T.V. as well. (Video Screenshots/ Twitter)
The video, which was widely shared on social media, was taken at the Green country village senior living.

Given all the tragic events that are currently taking place across the world and the coronavirus pandemic which affected over 10 million people so far; this video of people at a nursing house playing drums has taken the internet by storm.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, was taken at the Green country village senior living - Retirement community in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Not only on the internet, the Retirement community’s fame has reached T.V. as well;  according to the nursing house’s official Facebook page the drum video will be presented on the local Fox News channel.

 

Many Users  supported the idea of elderly people playing music and exercising drums saying that it will effectively be good for their “mental and physical health!!” One commented: “Great video! Those seniors are lucky to have such a fun atmosphere!”

Drums classes are not the only thing these golden ladies and gentlemen do; seniors at the Green Country Village participate in various activities to stay entertained throughout the day such as chess, reading, billiards, sport, and even poker. Moreover, they have their beauty time getting haircuts and styling.

Green Country Village is managed by industry leader Life Care Services, An LCS Company, which was established in 1971 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the official website.


