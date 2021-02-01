Video: Elderlies' Drums Exercise Melts People’s Hearts

Given all the tragic events that are currently taking place across the world and the coronavirus pandemic which affected over 10 million people so far; this video of people at a nursing house playing drums has taken the internet by storm.

Needed this today.



This nursing home has drum exercise classes for their residents — and they love absolutely love it...pic.twitter.com/VyQc43NS5e — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 30, 2021

The video, which was widely shared on social media, was taken at the Green country village senior living - Retirement community in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

I am astonished. This physically/mentally engaging, creative, fun & popular (I'd sign up rn👍) program is IN OKLAHOMA😶



This = fun at ANY age😉 pic.twitter.com/R45M3wSxTS — M Susan (@MSmeowsie) January 30, 2021

Not only on the internet, the Retirement community’s fame has reached T.V. as well; according to the nursing house’s official Facebook page the drum video will be presented on the local Fox News channel.

Many Users supported the idea of elderly people playing music and exercising drums saying that it will effectively be good for their “mental and physical health!!” One commented: “Great video! Those seniors are lucky to have such a fun atmosphere!”

This is so wonderful! Love the creativity of turning necessary and beneficial exercises into great fun. HT for reusing everyday resources. L&D lessons from Green Country Village OK USA https://t.co/rKBjo8OKnV — Eszter Molnar Mills (@EszterMMills) January 31, 2021

People that do this kind of work to improve the lives of seniors are angels on earth. Humanity! — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) January 30, 2021

Drums classes are not the only thing these golden ladies and gentlemen do; seniors at the Green Country Village participate in various activities to stay entertained throughout the day such as chess, reading, billiards, sport, and even poker. Moreover, they have their beauty time getting haircuts and styling.

Green Country Village is managed by industry leader Life Care Services, An LCS Company, which was established in 1971 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the official website.