Hong Kong Couple Allegedly Beaten by Police in Subway Goes Viral (Video)

Hong Kong video of a couple who have been allegedly beaten by police and pepper sprayed in the eyes, just holding each other and weeping on the subway takes the internet by storm.

Of all the horrific scenes last night from #HongKong this is the most heartbreaking. A young couple who have been beaten by police & pepper sprayed in the eyes... just hold each other, weeping and wailing in pain and fear. (Copyright Pakkin Leung) pic.twitter.com/vB4I9fqvwm — Sophie McNeill (@Sophiemcneill) September 1, 2019

Hong Kong police stormed a subway car and hit passengers with batons and pepper spray in attack that will only escalate tensions further in the city, which has had protests for nearly three months.

#HongKong: full video of the incident: Police forces breached into the subway, savagely beating innocent passengers.



This is just horrifying. pic.twitter.com/tErKwcZBp5 — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) August 31, 2019

It wasn’t clear if all the passengers were protesters. Police said they entered the station to arrest offenders after protesters assaulted others and damaged property inside. The video was widely shared on social media as another example of police brutality during the protests. Angry crowds gathered outside the subway station, where police said they made arrests after protesters vandalized the customer service center and damaged ticket machines.