Hong Kong Couple Allegedly Beaten by Police in Subway Goes Viral (Video)

Salam Bustanji

Published September 1st, 2019 - 06:31 GMT
AFP
Hong Kong video of a couple who have been allegedly beaten by police and pepper sprayed in the eyes, just holding each other and weeping on the subway takes the internet by storm.

Hong Kong police stormed a subway car and hit passengers with batons and pepper spray in attack that will only escalate tensions further in the city, which has had protests for nearly three months.

It wasn’t clear if all the passengers were protesters. Police said they entered the station to arrest offenders after protesters assaulted others and damaged property inside. The video was widely shared on social media as another example of police brutality during the protests. Angry crowds gathered outside the subway station, where police said they made arrests after protesters vandalized the customer service center and damaged ticket machines.

 


