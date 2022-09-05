On Video: Iraqi Officers Arrest Security Director 'Red-Handed' For Kickbacks

ALBAWABA - Its on video and coming from Iraq and its real time news. A video clip on the social media shows the moment the Director of National Security in the Maysan Governorate arrested by officers of the country's so-called Integrity Commission.

شاهد بالفيديو .. لحظة اعتقال مدير الأمن الوطني في محافظة ميسان العراقية متلبسًا بتلقي رشوة #العراق #الحدث pic.twitter.com/g3qcE6ihoh — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) September 5, 2022

The news has been trending in Arabic on websites and the social media. Officers just went into his office and cuffed him because of what appeared to be a tip off.

As he arrested the security men found a batch of dollar bills in one of the drawers of his desk.

لحظة القاء القبض على مدير الامن الوطني في محافظة ميسان بالجرم المشهود عقب استلامة الرشوة pic.twitter.com/Vm75NWPv4e — مهدي السواد (@Zcimx) September 5, 2022

Its all seen on video from the moment that members of Iraq's Integrity Commission enter the building that houses the national security department till the director was arrested. There was off course much commotion with firm voices.

Many on the social media say he was caught "red-handed" for accepting bribery and kickbacks. Maysan is in the southeastern part of the country that borders Iran.