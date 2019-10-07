Video of Iraqi Protester Being Shot on Camera Reflects an Alarming Level of Violence

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published October 7th, 2019 - 08:54 GMT
AFP

An Iraqi protester appears to have been shot on camera while being interviewed by a journalist. Iraq’s deadly violence is spiraling, with more than 104 dead and 6000 wounded in just six days.

The country’s troops, cracking down on anti-government protests, have allegedly been shooting protesters without cause at times.  

The past week’s protests have been the largest challenge to the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Activists are reporting that the security forces have been using tear gas and live ammunition against the demonstrators.

Reports have also emerged suggesting that police and gunmen raided several news outlets broadcasting footage from the protests in an attempt to suppress coverage of the brutal treatment of protesters.

The Iraqi protesters are mostly young men who say they have grown up without a future. Many were born during the United States’ invasion in Iraq, their childhoods battered by war. In adulthood, many have been left unemployed, living under a government that they describe as politically corrupt. 

As  protest escalates, and the violence towards demonstrators persists, activists are calling for Western politicians and human rights organizations to get involved.


