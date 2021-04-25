Video: Israeli Police Violently Beat up an Unarmed Palestinian Amid Protests

After days of protests in the Old City of Jerusalem following harassment of extremist Jewish groups to the city's Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan, a video has gone viral showing Israeli police officers beating an unarmed Palestinian with excessive force.

BREAKING: Israeli Occupation Forces Just Caught On Camera Brutally Beating A Defenceless Palestinian in Jerusalem.



20 Palestinians shot in Jerusalem, many others injured, including a female journalist and cameraman.



Children reportedly amongst the injured.#JerusalemUprising pic.twitter.com/2o6IR7PLH7 — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) April 24, 2021

Amid numerous photos and videos showing violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protestors, a video featured an Israeli police officer kicking and beating an unarmed Palestinian protestor.

While online commentators widely shared the video condemning police violence, many social media users drew comparisons between the video and others often reported from the US, where police officers face accusations of excessive force with African Americans, pointing out "racism" in both scenes.

Any loser calling you an antisemite for calling #Israel a racist apartheid state show them this.. & much more. This is ongoing racist oppression of Palestinians fully enabled by their state & army as will never be shown by @BBCNews @SkyNews etc https://t.co/OjqKhthu79 — ali hadi (@alihadi68) April 24, 2021

Is there any wonder why Israel is the US’s biggest ally....Israel is a racist apartheid state... https://t.co/jegfRjPwkn — Pierre B (@Supermario289) April 24, 2021

According to several media sources, at least 105 Palestinian protestors have been injured, in addition to 20 Israeli police officers.

For several days now, Palestinians have started nighttime protests against police restrictions due to COVID19 amid the holy month of Ramadan. Protests have been fueled by extremist Jewish groups who assembled in the Old City of Jerusalem two days ago, chanting "Death to Arabs".

Israeli Jewish fascists are attacking the homes of Palestinians in the Old City of Jerusalem. All night long Jewish groups have been roaming streets, shouting death to Arabs. Can you imagine the fear? pic.twitter.com/t8pufxK04Q — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) April 22, 2021

Responding to the news, the Israeli Prime Minister has called "for calm", especially after militant groups in Gaza have pledged support for Jerusalemites, which triggered at least 36 rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli southern towns on Friday night. However, no injuries have been reported by the Israeli side so far.