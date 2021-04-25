  1. Home
  3. Video: Israeli Police Violently Beat up an Unarmed Palestinian Amid Protests

Riham Darwish

Published April 25th, 2021 - 06:57 GMT
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City
Israeli police have been violently responding to protests by Palestinians in Jerusalem for several days. (AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

After days of protests in the Old City of Jerusalem following harassment of extremist Jewish groups to the city's Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan, a video has gone viral showing Israeli police officers beating an unarmed Palestinian with excessive force.

Amid numerous photos and videos showing violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protestors, a video featured an Israeli police officer kicking and beating an unarmed Palestinian protestor.

While online commentators widely shared the video condemning police violence, many social media users drew comparisons between the video and others often reported from the US, where police officers face accusations of excessive force with African Americans, pointing out "racism" in both scenes.

According to several media sources, at least 105 Palestinian protestors have been injured, in addition to 20 Israeli police officers.

For several days now, Palestinians have started nighttime protests against police restrictions due to COVID19 amid the holy month of Ramadan. Protests have been fueled by extremist Jewish groups who assembled in the Old City of Jerusalem two days ago, chanting "Death to Arabs".

Responding to the news, the Israeli Prime Minister has called "for calm", especially after militant groups in Gaza have pledged support for Jerusalemites, which triggered at least 36 rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli southern towns on Friday night. However, no injuries have been reported by the Israeli side so far.

 

