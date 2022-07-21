Video of Italian Nun Pulling Apart Two Girls Kissing Goes Viral

A video that has gone viral online shows an Italian nun, wearing white, pulling apart two girls who were seen kissing for a photoshoot in Naples, Italy.

The 25-second clip of the Italian nun has gained millions of engagement online with over two million views, 21K likes, and over 5K retweets.

The two girls were seen getting ready to take a photo while kissing each other on the lip had seemed to anger the nun and forced her to intervene by pulling them apart as she starts screaming at the models and the crew before walking away.

Various reactions emerged online regarding the Italian nun's interpretation of the photoshoot where she pulled apart two models who were seen kissing each other. A person tweeted: "literally NUN of her business," while another added: "Imagine if gay people started doing this to straight people".

Furthermore, some social media users slammed the move by the Italian nun describing her as being homophobic and anti-LGBTQ+ adding that no one has the right to interfere in other people's businesses as people should be free to do whatever they want.