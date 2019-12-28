  1. Home
Video: Jews Sing the Saudi National Anthem With Muslims During Hanukkah Celebration in the U.S

Salam Bustanji

Published December 28th, 2019 - 05:23 GMT
The Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a video clip of "Jews and their Muslim friends" performing the Saudi national anthem during a Hanukkah celebration across its social media platforms. 

Jews celebrate Hanukkah, or "Festival of Lights," for a period of 8 days, starting from the evening of December 22 until the evening of the 30th of the same month.

بالفيديو.. يهود يغنون مع أصدقائهم المسلمين النشيد الوطني السعودي 🇸🇦 في حفل مشترك ليهود وعرب في الولايات المتحدة للاحتفال بعيد حانوكا اليهودي. نعم للسلام وللتعايش بين الاديان تصوير: حاتم الجمصي

Posted by ‎إسرائيل تتكلم بالعربية‎ on Friday, 27 December 2019

The account "Israel in Arabic", commented on the video: "Jews sing with their Muslim friends the Saudi national anthem in a joint ceremony for Jews and Arabs in the United States to celebrate the Jewish Hanukkah holiday." And the account continued: "Yes to peace and coexistence between religions."

The incident happened after a video of the Saudi activist, Muhammad Saud, speaking on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went viral. Muhammad Saud commented on the incident by saying: “Prime Minister Netanyahu called me, I'm thrilled about that, I hope he wins and brings peace to the Middle East."

Translation: “Don’t be surprised that I respect Israel, at the end of the day, Saudi Arabia and Israel are two great nations that have always supported one another.” 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considers that there is an “importance for normalization with the Arab countries to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” as Netanyahu recently spoke about a rapprochement and a trend towards normalization between Israel and the Gulf states, especially in light of the necessity of facing a "common enemy" that Iran represents.


