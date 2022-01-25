Video: Joe Biden Just ‘Pulled a Trump’ in a Press Conference

A press conference by US President Joe Biden at the White House has made headlines after he responded angrily to a question asked by a Fox News reporter, using a curse word into the microphone.

As journalists were leaving the room after the event approached its end, Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Joe Biden "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?", in what seemed a satirical question by the reporter working for the network often perceived as opposing to Joe Biden.

Biden calls Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch”

Appeared to forget the hot mic

pic.twitter.com/FtelbODMO0 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 24, 2022

Realizing the satirical tone in Peter Doocy, angry Joe Biden responded by saying "No, it’s a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch," raising many eyebrows both in the conference room and on TV.

The only thing they have in common https://t.co/MFWyDQw2o1 pic.twitter.com/FOqOwFTSm2 — 𝟚𝟙𝕤𝕥 ℂ𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕪 𝕊𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕫𝕠 ℙ𝕠𝕤𝕥 (@TheAngelKing47) January 24, 2022

I mean there I was, innocently asking the POTUS if inflation was a bad or not, and he called me the unintelligent offspring of a female canine. — Peter Douchey (@MuricanFreedumb) January 24, 2022

Peter Doocy then left the room with no comment. Yet, online people commented extensively on the incident.

Many commentators said Biden's swearing response reminded them of offensive remarks that were made by former President Donald Trump towards reporters during his years in office, when he had directly insulted several journalists on a number of occasions, sometimes telling them he wouldn't take their questions on purpose.