Video: Joe Biden Just ‘Pulled a Trump’ in a Press Conference

Published January 25th, 2022 - 08:36 GMT
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
US President responded angrily to Fox News reporter's question over inflation. (Shutterstock - Albawaba)

A press conference by US President Joe Biden at the White House has made headlines after he responded angrily to a question asked by a Fox News reporter, using a curse word into the microphone.

As journalists were leaving the room after the event approached its end, Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Joe Biden "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?", in what seemed a satirical question by the reporter working for the network often perceived as opposing to Joe Biden.

Realizing the satirical tone in Peter Doocy, angry Joe Biden responded by saying "No, it’s a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch," raising many eyebrows both in the conference room and on TV.

Peter Doocy then left the room with no comment. Yet, online people commented extensively on the incident.

Many commentators said Biden's swearing response reminded them of offensive remarks that were made by former President Donald Trump towards reporters during his years in office, when he had directly insulted several journalists on a number of occasions, sometimes telling them he wouldn't take their questions on purpose. 

Tags:Joe BidenDonald TrumpFox News

