Video of man splashing homeless woman goes viral

ALBAWABA - A video amassed more than 1.5 million views online showed a San Francisco man splashing water from a hose on a homeless woman who screamed for help.

The 14-second clip triggered a public outcry by people who described the man's behavior as "horrible and inhuman" and urged the authorities to punish him.

This is horrible. This awful man is spraying a homeless woman down with a hose. You can hear her yell “Help Me!”



Does anyone recognize him? Is he affiliated with Barbarossa Lounge? This is inhumane and inexcusable.



Shout out to @briochessf for posting the video. pic.twitter.com/3ZKeRP4gar — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) January 10, 2023

Some social media users wondered if the old man, who stood outside the San Francisco's Barbarossa Lounge spraying the homeless woman worked there, or if he has any relation with the outlet. Barbarossa Lounge released a statement clarifying that it is0 not related to the video.

"Barbarossa is in no way connected to the inhumane actions portrayed on the video," the statement read.

The man was identified as Collier Gwin, owner of the Foster Gwin Art Gallery in San Francisco. He claimed that the woman started screaming belligerent things, spitting, and yelling at him before he sprayed her with water from the hose, the SFGATE news website reported.

In another video shared by Darren Mckeeman, Gwin explained that he sprayed the homeless woman to "defend" himself.