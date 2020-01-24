Video of Muslim Leaders Joining Holocaust Survivors in Auschwitz to Pray Goes Viral

The head of the Muslim World League, Mohammed al-Issa, alongside prominent Muslim leaders, joined the American Jewish Committee at the former Nazi concentration camps of Auschwitz.

Auschwitz was the most notorious in a system of death and concentration camps that Nazi Germany operated on territory it occupied across Europe. From 1940 to 1945, Nazis murdered 1.1 million people there, most of whom were European Jews.

بمشيئة الله تعالى يقوم معالي الشيخ د #محمد_العيسى برئاسة وفد رفيع من العلماء المسلمين من عموم المذاهب، مصحوباً بقيادات دينية من مختلف الأديان بزيارة موقع الإبادة في #سربرنيتسا بالبوسنة والهرسك ومعسكر #أوشفيتز للإبادة ببولندا للتعبير عن الشعور الديني تجاه تلك الجرائم دون استثناء. pic.twitter.com/6OWSBTjXTe — رابطة العالم الإسلامي (@MWLOrg) January 21, 2020

Translation: “His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed al-Issa led by a group of Muslim scholars and religious leaders of various faiths, visit holocaust site in Poland where extermination camps took place to mourn the victims of the holocaust.”

“To be here, among the children of Holocaust survivors and members of the Jewish and Islamic communities, is both a sacred duty and a profound honor,” Al-Issa said. “The unconscionable crimes to which we bear witness today are truly crimes against humanity. That is to say, a violation of us all, an affront to all of God’s children.”

أمين رابطة العالم الإسلامي الدكتور محمد العيسى: لا دلائل سياسية أو تطبيع وراء زيارة موقع الإبادة الجماعية لليهود pic.twitter.com/tdXG2oH9lW — العربية (@AlArabiya) January 23, 2020

Translation: “No political messages or intentions behind the visit to the former Nazi concentration camps of Auschwitz.”

“I urge all Muslims to learn the history of the Holocaust, to visit memorials and museums of this horrific event and to teach its lesson to their children,” said Issa.

The group ended the memorial visit by praying in unison. Following the prayer, Issa addressed the crowd saying: “According to Islamic faith, we do not have double standards in recognizing these kinds of crimes. “I would like to express to all of you that myself and my colleagues, the Islamic leaders, are deeply touched and affected by these horrible crimes and pictures we’ve seen throughout these monuments,” he concluded.

وفد علماء المسلمين يتقدمهم رئيس #رابطة_العالم_الإسلامي يؤدون صلاة الظهر والعصر "جمعا وقصرا" قبيل مغادرتهم موقع الإبادة الجماعية "الهولوكوست" في أوشفيتز البولندية الذي زاروه نهار اليوم.



عبر: @HaneenMossli pic.twitter.com/2ws212I9cY — العربية (@AlArabiya) January 23, 2020

Translation: “A group of Muslim scholars performed noon and afternoon prayers "gathering and shortness" before leaving the site of Holocaust genocide in Auschwitz, Poland, which they visited today.”

The visit comes as Saudi Arabia to apply reforms and show the country as modernized following decades of adherence to a hard-line interpretation of Islam known as Wahhabism.

The Muslim World League, under al-Issa’s leadership, who is an ally of Mohammad Bin Salman, has embraced the effort.