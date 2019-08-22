Video of Muslim Man Blocking Airplane Aisle Draws Ire of Islamic Twitter

Video of Muslim man praying in the aisle of an airplane causing inconvenience and then attacking the flight attendant has been circulating the internet.





The video shows a Muslim man who chose the airplane's aisle a place to perform his religious duty despite the fact that he blocked the aisle and caused inconvenience for the flight attendants. Moments after he is done praying, he gets up to punch the flight attendant in the face.

L'hystérie islamique dépasse la terre pour toucher le ciel (probablement un vol Transavia) tout en restant fidèle à ses fondamentaux : barbarie et agressivité

A voir jusqu’au bout. pic.twitter.com/JAdwQ2ifGC — Waleed Al-husseini (@W_Alhusseini) August 20, 2019

In another video taken later, the man was evacuated by the police but he refused and tried to resist while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. The Transavia Airline flight that was flying from Paris to Tunis was rerouted then and delayed in Nice, France.

Arrestation de l'islamiste qui résiste violemment.

Avion détourné vers Nice. Voyage reporté au lendemain. Voyageurs hébergés par Transavia. J'espère que ça va lui coûter un maximum de prison et d'amende plus dédommagement. Et que sa carte de séjour éventuelle lui sera retirée. pic.twitter.com/RFJnqNBnHP — Alexandra Lightmyfire (@alex_lighthouse) August 21, 2019

The video was widely shared on the internet with more social media users weighing on the story.

as a muslim, i am so sorry for what this animal does... 😥 — 🇹🇷 SAYKO AMA FLÜCHTLİNG🇩🇪 (@mutterfickendie) August 21, 2019

For Muslim Twitter, a debate was ongoing whether what the man has done was necessary or not as he could have prayed in his seat without all the fuss.

he could be done the “pray” (namaz) at his seat as well. He just made an islamic show. — ozzy ossy (@ozzoosso) August 21, 2019

While traveling we have permission to pray on our seat or when we arrive, and for sure we are not allowed to hit anyone or endanger hem moreover affecting the others buisness and delayinh them ...this person is not religious and he doesn't present Islam religion as well . — هبة (@hibaiseed) August 21, 2019

While no more information of the man or the video’s date were clear, some suggested the incident had happened recently on the French airlines while others claimed it’s old videos resurfacing on the internet. The man is also believed to be Turkish, according to social media usersز