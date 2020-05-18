Video: Non-Muslim Workers Denied Meals During a Food Distribution Event in Qatar

A viral video from Qatar has sparked online anger, as it featured a food distribution event during the holy month of Ramadan where non-Muslim migrant workers were singled out of the event on the basis of their religion.

Non Muslims migrant workers are denied food at a food distribution event in the tiny & filthy rich State of Qatar!

- What's his problem, asked a Qatari personnel.

- My name is NOT Muslim, the migrant said.

- Not Muslim! OK. Thank you, bye! Check them for me! Said the Qatari man! pic.twitter.com/QaUJnlKtri — Hatem El-Gamasy (@HatemGamasy) May 16, 2020

The footage, which didn't show the exact date of what has been perceived as a Ramadan charity event, was apparently taken by one of the organizers, whose voice can be heard asking workers in English whether they are Muslims or not.

Once the worker answered that he's not a Muslim, he was directly told that he can leave, without being granted the meal he was standing in line to get.

they r handing out food for the Muslims who are fasting for Ramadan They gave out free food to the Muslims only because they must daily not eat for 17 hrs and they help by providing the food for them what did the non-muslims exactly do to deserve the food. they are not fasting — Rossi Alx Barbarossa (@rossibarbarossa) May 17, 2020

As soon as the video was shared across online platforms, users expressed their anger at the organizers' attitude, saying that even if the meals were meant for fasting Muslims, other migrant workers are suffering very hard financial conditions following the Coronavirus outbreak, and could use a free meal provided by those who intend to do good.