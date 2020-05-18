  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video: Non-Muslim Workers Denied Meals During a Food Distribution Event in Qatar

Video: Non-Muslim Workers Denied Meals During a Food Distribution Event in Qatar

Published May 18th, 2020 - 07:45 GMT
Video: Non-Muslim Workers Denied Meals During a Food Distribution Event in Qatar
Once the worker answered that he's not a Muslim, he was directly told that he can leave. (Twitter screenshots: @HatemGamasy)

A viral video from Qatar has sparked online anger, as it featured a food distribution event during the holy month of Ramadan where non-Muslim migrant workers were singled out of the event on the basis of their religion.

The footage, which didn't show the exact date of what has been perceived as a Ramadan charity event, was apparently taken by one of the organizers, whose voice can be heard asking workers in English whether they are Muslims or not.

Once the worker answered that he's not a Muslim, he was directly told that he can leave, without being granted the meal he was standing in line to get.

As soon as the video was shared across online platforms, users expressed their anger at the organizers' attitude, saying that even if the meals were meant for fasting Muslims, other migrant workers are suffering very hard financial conditions following the Coronavirus outbreak, and could use a free meal provided by those who intend to do good.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...