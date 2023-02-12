Video: parts of damaged building fell on rescue teams in Turkey

ALBAWABA - In the past few days, pioneers of social networking sites, especially the Turks, widely circulated a short video clip documenting the collapse of a building, on a search and rescue team, while removing rubble in an attempt to find the missing.



The video showed parts of a building, mainly damaged by the devastating earthquake in the Turkish city of Hatay, falling on members of the search and rescue teams.



The video also showed that parts of the collapsed building fell on the body of the rescuers. Later in the clip, it was found that a rescuer has died as a result, while those around him rushed to help and pull him out of the place of the collapse.



Hatay is one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake that struck southern Turkey as well as northern Syria at dawn on Monday, killing more than 28,000 and injuring tens of thousands in both countries.



