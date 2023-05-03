video: police officer nearly killed by speeding car driven by teen

ALBAWABA A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out of control on a highway in northern Virginia, the incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera.

WATCH: Police officer nearly killed by speeding BMW M3 car driven by teen in Fairfax, Virginia pic.twitter.com/MdUm9pLbN5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 3, 2023

The police official said that the adult driver in the BMW 750 Series on the traffic stop was brought to the hospital with nominal injuries not considered life-threatening and has since been discharged.

The officer sustained minor injuries, and the juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile was booked for reckless driving.