video: police officer nearly killed by speeding car driven by teen

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 12:05 GMT
police officer nearly killed by speeding car driven by teen
A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control

ALBAWABA A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out of control on a highway in northern Virginia, the incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera.

The police official said that the adult driver in the BMW 750 Series on the traffic stop was brought to the hospital with nominal injuries not considered life-threatening and has since been discharged. 

The officer sustained minor injuries, and the juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile was booked for reckless driving.

 

