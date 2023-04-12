Video: robot collapses after 20 hours of work

ALBAWABA - A video was shared showing a robot collapsing after 20 hours of constant work in an exhibition.

The clip of the robot, produced by "Agility Robotics" company, getting tired and falling on the floor after long hours of moving merchandise from shelves dragged mixed reactions online.

With a 99% success rate over about 20 hours of live demos, Digit still took a couple of falls at ProMat.



We have no proof, but we think our sales team orchestrated it so they could talk about Digits quick-change limbs and durability. #ConspiracyTheories pic.twitter.com/aqC5rhvBTj — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) April 6, 2023

Experts explained that even robots won't be able to complete their tasks, and this incident came as a reminder of the importance of rest and periodic maintenance of the robots to ensure their continuous and effective performance.

Agility Robotics commented on the video: "With a 99% success rate over about 20 hours of live demos, Digit still took a couple of falls at ProMat." It added: "We have no proof, but we think our sales team orchestrated it so they could talk about Digits quick-change limbs and durability."

Even robots, like humans at #AmazonPrime, collapse from overwork. https://t.co/BJ0xjLPasU — A. Idris Palmer (@AIdrisPalmer) April 12, 2023

Many people reposted the video and commented that robots also have energy and their life battery can end anytime. A social media user added: "Robots replacing humans in the warehouse coming sooner than we think."

On the other hand, some people mentioned the harsh working conditions that humans are exposed to sometimes, expressing that they are subjected to the same pressure of work in most of the time.