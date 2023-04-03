  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video: Russian military blogger receives figurine rigged with explosives

Video: Russian military blogger receives figurine rigged with explosives

Published April 3rd, 2023 - 06:45 GMT
A military blogger killed in a cafe blast in Russia.
Russian police investigators inspect a damaged 'Street bar' cafe in a blast in Saint Petersburg on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A video circulated on social media reportedly showed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky grabbing a figurine allegedly rigged with explosives at a cafe in St. Petersburg.

Also ReadBlast shakes St Petersburg cafe in RussiaBlast shakes St Petersburg cafe in Russia

In the clip, Tatarsky appeared talking inside the cafe and then he got a figurine which Russian media said was filled with explosions.

Tatarsky, a famous Russian military blogger, was attending a cafe in St. Petersburg as a guest of a pro-war group called Cyber Front Z on Sunday. He had over 500,000 followers on Telegram.

The cafe blast injured 32 people, 10 of whom are in critical condition, Russian media reported.

Aftermath photos showed huge damage in the building in which the cafe was located.

Furthermore, Russia’s Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg added it had opened a “murder investigation” into the killing of the military blogger.

According to local media, Tatarsky may have been killed by a device hidden in a figurine presented to him by a woman who was attending the event in the Russian city.

Another unconfirmed footage was shared of the same girl carrying a box (presumably with a deadly filling) at around 5:25 p.m. to a meeting with military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Tags:St. PetersburgRussiaWarUkrainemilitary blogger

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...