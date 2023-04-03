Video: Russian military blogger receives figurine rigged with explosives

ALBAWABA - A video circulated on social media reportedly showed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky grabbing a figurine allegedly rigged with explosives at a cafe in St. Petersburg.

In the clip, Tatarsky appeared talking inside the cafe and then he got a figurine which Russian media said was filled with explosions.

Tatarsky, a famous Russian military blogger, was attending a cafe in St. Petersburg as a guest of a pro-war group called Cyber Front Z on Sunday. He had over 500,000 followers on Telegram.

The IED that exploded in St. Petersburg in the cafe where the military vloger Vladlen Tatarsky died was hidden in a figurine that was presented to the military commander. Ukraine has used like in the killing of the Russian journalist Daria Dugin again a woman as the killer. pic.twitter.com/PQo4OwIWV4 — Mathis Mateo, MD ☀️🌟🌙🌹♦️💎🖖🚀👽 (@mateo_tao) April 2, 2023

The cafe blast injured 32 people, 10 of whom are in critical condition, Russian media reported.

Aftermath photos showed huge damage in the building in which the cafe was located.

Furthermore, Russia’s Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg added it had opened a “murder investigation” into the killing of the military blogger.

This video shows a girl who, around 5:25 p.m., brought a box (presumably with a deadly filling) to a meeting with military commissar Vladlen Tatarsky.



She did not find the entrance right away, but she nevertheless got inside. About an hour later there was an explosion. pic.twitter.com/JJCz1iOrkh — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) April 2, 2023

According to local media, Tatarsky may have been killed by a device hidden in a figurine presented to him by a woman who was attending the event in the Russian city.

Another unconfirmed footage was shared of the same girl carrying a box (presumably with a deadly filling) at around 5:25 p.m. to a meeting with military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.