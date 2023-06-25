Video of Russian street cleaner goes viral online

ALBAWABA - A video of a Russian cleaner has gone viral on social media after he continued to work despite being surrounded by multiple tanks, soldiers, and armored vehicles.

According to social media users, the video was believed to be captured in Rostov-on-Don in Russia, which was controlled by Wagner's forces.

"The coolest person on earth," many social media users have nicknamed the Russian cleaner who seemed working despite fueling tension between Russia and Wagner group.

A cleaner in Rostov-on-Don in #Russia (the city that controlled by Wagner's forces) has become the talk of the town as he does his job cleaning the street without fear of the soldiers and tanks around him. pic.twitter.com/1jA3dKQ2Gv — THE GLOBAL NEWS. (@THE_GLOBE_N) June 24, 2023

A person commented: "So a regular Cleaner in Rostov knew more than the entire global Intelligence community," in a hint that the street cleaner knew that tension will calm down in a few hours.

Another one added: "Quote of the day from the street cleaner in Rostov: “Everything is

going according to plan”…"

A Twitter user said that the Russian cleaner is teaching the whole word "about commitment to duty and work ethics."