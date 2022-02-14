Video: Saudis Bid Adieu to Old Jeddah Neighborhoods Before Demolition

  1. Home
Published February 14th, 2022 - 08:53 GMT
Old Jeddah Neighborhoods
Many Saudi reported receiving evacuation notices rom old Jeddah neighborhoods. (Twitter)

More and more Saudi residents of old neighborhoods in Jeddah are reporting receiving evacuation notices following government plans to demolish slums and underdeveloped areas that are meant for renovation.

According to government plans announced last month, demolishing areas in 10 different old neighborhoods in this southern parts of Jeddah aims to get the city rid of random slums and underdeveloped buildings, in an effort to rebuild the area in a better planned urban environment.

However, online calls have been criticizing the demolitions, saying it is destroying the identity of old Jeddah. 

While residents have been promised better housing alternatives by the government, many still cast doubts that it will be an equal-opportunity process.

Using the hashtag هدد_جدة (Jeddah demolition), residents have been taking videos they posted online showing their final moments in their homes.

Located on the western coast of Saudi Arabia, on the red sea, Jeddah is the 2nd largest city in the country with around 3.4 million residents.

