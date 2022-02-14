Video: Saudis Bid Adieu to Old Jeddah Neighborhoods Before Demolition

More and more Saudi residents of old neighborhoods in Jeddah are reporting receiving evacuation notices following government plans to demolish slums and underdeveloped areas that are meant for renovation.

According to government plans announced last month, demolishing areas in 10 different old neighborhoods in this southern parts of Jeddah aims to get the city rid of random slums and underdeveloped buildings, in an effort to rebuild the area in a better planned urban environment.

#jeddah_demolition

Only in Saudi Arabia the government can order you to evacuate your home /apt that you own promising to compensate you in the future (not happening unless you have connections) while for the meanwhile you can be homeless or whatever, figure it out!#هدد_جدة — JED Gوطن (@watanGJeddawi) February 12, 2022

However, online calls have been criticizing the demolitions, saying it is destroying the identity of old Jeddah.

While residents have been promised better housing alternatives by the government, many still cast doubts that it will be an equal-opportunity process.

@sebusher #SaudiArabia : It is a risk just to film the demolition of much of the older part of #Jeddah - more & more people saying they’ve not received proper compensation for businesses or homes - many more scared to speak out at all #هدد_جدة pic.twitter.com/6zyUerhhCV — Yusuf AlHoori 🇩🇪🇧🇭 (@yusufAlhoori) February 10, 2022

#SaudiArabia :Video that’s been circulating of people waving goodbye to buildings & neighbourhoods as mass demolition of big part of #Jeddah continues-for redevelopment-but many saying city’s memories being lost #هدد_جدة pic.twitter.com/QThIRyYFjJ — sebastian usher (@sebusher) February 13, 2022

Using the hashtag هدد_جدة (Jeddah demolition), residents have been taking videos they posted online showing their final moments in their homes.

Located on the western coast of Saudi Arabia, on the red sea, Jeddah is the 2nd largest city in the country with around 3.4 million residents.