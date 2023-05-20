Video: Spanish F-18 fighter jet crashes, pilot survives

ALBAWABA - A Spanish F-18 fighter jet crashed in the Zaragoza, the capital of northeastern Spain's Aragon region.

The fighter jet crash at the Zaragoza airbase caused a huge fireball near a busy highway. The cause of the crash is yet to be known.

BREAKING: Spanish F/A-18 fighter jet has crashed in Zaragoza, the pilot has ejected and survived.pic.twitter.com/DKXo3mojs0 pic.twitter.com/mNTyKd29ZO — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2023

According to Spanish media, the pilot has survived after he jumped out of the fighter jet moments before the crash but injuries reported in his leg.

A video of the F-18 fighter jet, hitting the ground and causing massive fire and a thick black smoke rising into the sky, has been widely shared on social media.

The incident happened during an exhibition show for military families at the base.

The crash took place at 12:10 p.m. local time, Express news reported on Saturday.