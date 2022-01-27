Video of a Syrian Girl Shaking in Snow Storm Goes Viral

A video which was widely shared online shows a small Syrian girl shaking from cold while waiting in line to get some warm clothes.

The video was taken at one of the camps in Azaz province, northern Syria. The girl, who is believed to be around 5 years old, was wearing light clothes and was freezing and trembling from the harsh weather.

طفلة ترتعش من شدة البرد في مخيمات النازحين



ستلاحقكم لعنة هؤلاء الاطفال pic.twitter.com/Ru5Pd3iG14 — عمر المنصوري (@Omar_alMansuri) January 25, 2022

The heartbreaking footage was shared thousands of times on social media. Activists have called for urgent assistance for those who live in such areas. The video has also opened eyes to the tragedy the refugees are living not only in Syria but worldwide.

A person commented: “The curse of these children will follow those who are responsible.” While another said: “What is their fault?”

On the other hand, a Twitter user has slammed the heartless person who took the video and used it as a way to gain views.

كيف تقبل انك تشوف طفلة بهذا المنظر ترتعش قدامك وتاخذها مادة تتكلم فيها !!

بدل الخبال واستعطاف الناس غطها او لاتصور خير شر https://t.co/16bMLyd5vO — ٰ (@iiElPrincipe) January 24, 2022

The area is currently experiencing a wave of cold weather as temperatures have reached -7 degrees Celsius.

Snow and heavy rains have destroyed thousands of tents northwest Syria leaving their residents without a roof aver their heads. Roughly 100,000 people have been affected by the inclement weather, Mark Cutts, the UN's deputy humanitarian coordinator for Syria said at a press conference.