Missing Saudi Girl in Turkey Rescued After Video of Kidnapper Goes Viral

A video recorded by a security camera in a Turkish café documented the moment of the arrest of the person responsible for kidnapping the Saudi girl Abeer al-Enezi.

The video, which circulated on social media platforms, showed the kidnapper negotiating with her brother, "Faisal Al-Enezi," to pay a ransom for her release, while officers arrested him to take the necessary legal action against him.

The Saudi embassy in Turkey announced that the girl was found missing more than a week ago in Istanbul, after she went out shopping with her family.

Since the girl’s brother filed a missing report after the incident, the Saudi embassy in Istanbul has worked with the Turkish authorities in order to find her. They released an official statement announcing that these efforts resulted in finding the Saudi citizen on Monday, 26th of August 2019, and that she is now in good health. The statement added that the embassy and consulate are working to facilitate their return to Saudi Arabia as soon as possible.