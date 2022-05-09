Video: UK Home Sec. Stormed by Organized Protest During Dinner Event

  1. Home
Published May 9th, 2022 - 07:57 GMT
Priti Patel protest
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a speech during the Conservative Party Spring Conference, at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, north-west England on March 19, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Last month, the UK Government announced plans to relocate thousands of asylum seekers in Rwanda, thousands of miles away, triggering numerous controversies and prompting anger among pro-refugee British people.

In a continuation of protests against the controversial Rwanda plan, which has been deemed as harming refugee interests as it sends them away from the country where they chose to build a future, eight young activists disrupted a dinner event organized by the UK's conservative party, during a speech delivered by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The eight activists who have been identified as members of the social justice and climate Green New Deal Rising campaign took turns in standing up and voicing out their rejection of the Rwanda relocation plan, calling Patel's immigration policies "racist" and "disgusting."

Security officers escorted activists outside of the hall as Patel waited for the protest to end to continue her speech.

The protest that was widely hailed online shed light again on the plan discussed by the UK government last month, which was justified as an attempt to "save countless lives from human trafficking," as per official statements

According to pro-refugee commentators, the Rwanda relocation policy aims to exclude "unwanted" refugees from the UK.

