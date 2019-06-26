Video of Women Wrestlers Goes Viral in Jordan

Internet users in Jordan have been widely sharing a video of women wrestling in an unusual scene in Jordan.





The viral video that was shared on YouTube and social media platforms showed two women wrestling in public and users claimed it took place in the Roman Amphitheater in the capital’s downtown in Amman.

While it is not common for Jordanian women to take part in wrestling matches, the match seemed to have attracted a passersby who stopped to watch and cheer the players.