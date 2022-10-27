Video: Zombie Angelina Jolie shows her real face

Iranian woman Sahar Tabar, nicknamed zombie Angelina Jolie, appeared in an interview showing her real on Iranian TV, shortly after her release from jail, the Independent reported.

Dozens of people thought that Sahar Tabar's face which looks like the US actress Angelina Jolie, was due to plastic surgeries, but after the interview proved people wrong. According to the Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, Sahar Tabar's look is due to make-up and Photoshop.

Hundreds of comments were made on the YouTube video as some people were shocked by her real face and that she doesn't really look like zombie Angelina Jolie anymore. Others expressed their happiness with her release news as one wrote: 'Oh Im so glad she got released!!'.

A person commented: 'She’s still extremely pretty!!', while another said: 'it wasn't fair to put her in jail for this reason'.

Zombie Angelina Jolie shows real face in TV interview after release from jail for blasphemy #IranianUSANews #IranUSA #AmericanNews [Video] https://t.co/lgM1eWe9bB — Kira Papadopoulos (@PapadopoulosMNV) October 27, 2022

'Looks like two completely different persons,' an Instagram account with the name of Sahar Tabar posted showing two pictures of the Iranian girl one with her real face and one for the supposed zombie Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar was arrested in October 2019 on charges of "corruption" and "blasphemy" and sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she was released after over a year in jail.

10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us. pic.twitter.com/0QTzSv2c5v — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

The Iranian 21-year-old woman confirmed that she got her nose done and did lip fillers and liposuction, but stressed that the fact that the images where she looks like 'zombie Angelina Jolie' are a result of make-up and editing on Photoshop.

Sahar Tabar and zombie Angelina Jolie are only nicknames, the Iranian girl's real name is Fatemeh Khishvand. She is from Tehran and was detained at the age of 19.