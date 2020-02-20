Videos of Chinese Authorities Humiliating People for Not Wearing Masks Go Viral

Chinese authorities have been tying up citizens who go out in public without a mask, parading them through the streets and forcing them to hold up signs apologizing for their mistakes.

As the Chinese government ramps up its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, videos posted to social media show how local police forces are implementing the directives from Beijing.

The videos, which have been shared widely on Chinese platforms like WeChat and Weibo, as well as Western platforms like Twitter, show how authorities are taking a very strict stance against anyone who goes out in public without wearing a mask.

One video shows a woman being marched through the street by police officers, her hands chained together. She was forced to admit her mistake in not wearing a mask, stand beside a sign saying “Please wear a mask,” and allow the scene to be recorded.

A number of prominent Chinese activists have been documenting the footage, including Fang Zhouzi, a popular science writer. He posted a video showing a villager being tied up by his neighbors, who forced him to wear a bra as a mask.

Another video shows a man being tied to a pillar and berated by an official for failing to wear a mask.

tying people going out with masks to trees and columns as a public example... https://t.co/JIpN0QxaCd — Bill Bishop (@niubi) February 17, 2020

Another shows up to a dozen people tied together and being paraded through the streets in a bid to shame them and warn others of what will happen to them if they don’t wear a mask.

There have also been multiple videos posted showing police officers aggressively arresting citizens for not wearing masks.

Arrested for not wearing a mask china is out of masks pic.twitter.com/5fqQwhzXHz — GARRYinCHINA (@garryINchina) January 30, 2020

In Xiaogan, a city in Hubei province, which is under severe travel restrictions, a video shows several young men forced to kneel on the street for venturing outdoors even though they are wearing masks.

In Xiaogan ,Hubei , young men forced to kneel on the street because they should not go out, one of the many scenes in #China during #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 湖北孝感，出门乱跑当街罚跪。#武汉肺炎 #新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 pic.twitter.com/FfFzOVp4Cm — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 13, 2020

In a social media post, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of state-run newspaper Global Times, claimed that those who posted videos of people being punished for not wearing masks “gave the public a very bad impression” and meant the “personal rights of citizens… have been severely violated.”