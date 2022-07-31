Videos: Iraqis Storm Parliament For Second Time in Less Than One Week

ALBAWABA - In Iraq, it seems the demonstrations and protests will not end. But this time, its deadly serious. Why? Iraqis are storming their parliament in Baghdad.

But these are not ordinary Iraqis, they are pro-Muqtada Al Sadr supporters, a mass movement that has been built in the last 20 years, after Saddam Hussein was removed from power by America in 2003. In less than one week, the Sadrists stormed parliament twice. They went through the building and sat in the seats were MPs usually sit, causing parliamentary havoc to the political system.

#Iraqis storm parliament for second time this week to protest against forming a Iran-backed govt, supported by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr , 20 policemen &125 people have been injured

It is the second time protestors to breach green zone an area that house all govt institutions https://t.co/ZAkgKij7nf pic.twitter.com/yuvzj1iIwv — MP🇺🇬 #UOT#Zivuge (@SuunaKing_James) July 30, 2022

This time around, they are in their thousands and aim to stay until their demands are met. These basically include their rejection of the choice of Mohammad Shia Al Sudani who is being put forward as a prospective candidate put forward by the Coordination Framework alliance, their nemesis.

IRAQIS BREACH PARLIAMENT: Iraqi protestors storm the country's parliament for the second time this week to demonstrate against government formation efforts led by Iran-backed groups. Read more: https://t.co/kJhIPaFNpk pic.twitter.com/ww45YXAP1a — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 30, 2022

Although the Sadrist are a Shia-based mass movement, they are independent and this has put them at odds with the Coordination Framework, an alliance that very much supports Iran and believe in a strong alliance with it.

Iraq is rising up.

Demonstrators storm the parliament building.The Iraqis are fed up with Iran's faults and their sectarianism,and the time has come for Iraq to be exonerated and return to an independent,sovereign state, and the sinners,traitors and mercenaries to be eliminated. pic.twitter.com/dIOGp5bfay — محمد فيصل🇸🇦 (@MFoysalOfficial) July 30, 2022

The Sadrists got 73 seats in the last parliamentary election held last October, by far the largest grouping but have been unable to get enough allies to be able to form a government in the 329-member parliament. This has led to much frustration and last June they withdrew their MPs and promised to go the street.

Iraqis storm into parliament building in Baghdad’s green zone in protest to the potential appointment of the new PM pic.twitter.com/VntYGKirY8 — Tamara (@_Syriana_) July 27, 2022

The storming of parliament has been the second in less than a week. This time they are promising to occupy the parliamentary building until a government is formed. But this government and the prime minister must be to their liking because they have the greater number of seats and hence, the deadlock is expected to continue.