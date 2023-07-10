Videos: Migrants in Tunisia suffer horrific circumstances

ALBAWABA - Videos have been circulating social media platforms showing migrants in Tunisia suffering horrific circumstances as they are being pushed allegedly by the Tunisian government to leave the country.

According to migrants, Tunisian authorities are targeting migrants in Sfax and sending them further toward the border with Libya by tightening basic life needs such as water and food.

A report released by the German newspaper DW showed migrants in Tunisia drinking seawater as they are suffering access to clean drinkable water.

According to the DW report, the migrants who are originally from Sub-Saharan Africa accused the Tunisian authorities of "rounding them up and dumping them at the borders."

"We're really scared to be here."



A few weeks after the EU offered Tunisia a migration deal, migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa accuse Tunisian authorities of dumping them near Libyan and Algerian borders. pic.twitter.com/YawiBkRQQQ — DW News (@dwnews) July 9, 2023

What makes it more horrific, as said by human rights activists, is that migrants contain all kinds of ages. Women and Children are also among the migrants who are suffering near the border in Tunisia.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) also shared a video of the migrants in Tunisia saying that they are suffering bad situations and being abused by Tunisian security forces. It added that the government expelled hundreds of Black African migrants and asylum seekers to the Tunisia-Libya border between July 2 and July 6.

A verified Twitter account called Refugees in Libya released a video of the migrants in Tunisia and wrote: "Migrants in #Sfax has seen unrest in the last 24 hours as the government and the common people take laws into their hands and are expelling vulnerable women, children and men to the Sahara Desert."