Violence: Video of pupil punching another to the floor

Published January 31st, 2023 - 08:48 GMT
ALBAWABA - Its a video that must be seen without commentary. Its on the Arabic social media and its trending.

Its a classroom situation: A blond girl gets up, goes to where the other is sitting and starts beating her up viciously through repeated punches that seem to continue for a while all the other students look on.

What she, and no one else expected is what happened next. Another girls went over to the "frenzied' bully, pulls her by the scruff off the neck and gets a taste of what she had been doing to the other poor student.

Videos do not lie! This bigger girl continues to punch the blond and goes on punching even when the other is beaten to the floor.

In the end the classroom teacher intervenes and after much trying, manages to separate the two in what is seen as a horrific, violent incident. 


