Viral: 48% of People Polled Want to Leave Jordan

ALBAWABA - Its trending high time. It feels that everybody in Jordan wants to immigrate to other places in the world.

Off course, this is not true but statistics show 48 percent of Jordanians want to immigrate. This is part of a poll by Arab Barometer and is trending among the local websites in Jordan and part of a full report on the Arab world.

As well, Jordanians tell us their preference countries as 35 percent want to immigrate to the United States, 30 percent to Canada, 14 percent to Germany, 10 percent to Turkey, 13 to the UAE, 9 percent to Saudi, and surprisingly, 1 in every 10 Jordanians want to go to Qatar.

عاجل استطلاع: 48% من الأردنيين يفكرون بالهجرة ووجهتهم المفضلة الولايات المتحدة وكندا، 56% من الراغبين بالمغادرة جامعيون، 26% يفكرون بالهجرة غير الرسمية#عمونhttps://t.co/VzMiTaiFkQ — وكالة عمون الاخبارية (@ammonnews) July 20, 2022

The poll was published at length by the local ammonnews website, suggesting Jordan has one of the highest rates of people who want to immigrate due to the worsening economic situation.

Jordan ranks first of among people who want to immigrate followed by Sudan, Tunisia, Lebanon and Iraq with number 10 standing for Egypt.

Surprising is the fact 26 percent of people say they would still consider immigrating even if they still don't have the correct legal papers. Plus interesting is the fact that 56 percent of those who consider immigrating are university graduates.