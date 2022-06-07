Viral: Ancient Map Tells Israelis 'Palestine' Can't be Erased!

ALBAWABA - Palestine will always be here no matter how many people try to erase this name. They can't, its indelibly inked on everyone's mind.

#Video|| A man bought the 1926 Atlas of the World book from an antique shop in Sweden, and he found a full map of Palestine in the book. #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/vGNAXq4CTH — Lean ⁦👀 لين (@MeLean203) June 4, 2022

A recent find: A man walks in an antique bookshop in Sweden and finds a 1926 World Atlas that includes the map of Palestine in full color.

Wow, big deal! But it is a big deal generating lots of chatter on the social media with Israeli tweets who as expected trying to make fun of the precious find.

Old testament, map of Palestina pic.twitter.com/cq7IXNMKOz — Eli Anette jamne (@HoisatherEli) June 4, 2022

But no matter. The map is from the old testament with the map written as "Palestina" with source from the Library of Congress. But I suppose Israelis, or some of them can't help make a fool as this tweet:

Wow colored maps in the old testament!!

What a historical evidence!!😁😁 — HH 2442 (@hh24482) June 7, 2022

But the trends and the hashtags continue:

My father’s 1931 Oxford University Press Advanced Atlas distinctly includes Palestine pic.twitter.com/aFziFhsrTP — Border Ireland for a United Ireland (@border_ireland) June 5, 2022

Another added:

You can find map of Palestina in old bibles too - — Eli Anette jamne (@HoisatherEli) June 4, 2022

And there is more as if saying you can't hide history:

in the 1970s, Israel forced the National Geographic Society to literally apologize for publishing a map of the Levant with Palestine labeled "Palestine" — Phlip 🍉💉✏️🇵🇪 (@Pen_Bird) June 6, 2022

