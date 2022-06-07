Viral: Ancient Map Tells Israelis 'Palestine' Can't be Erased!

  1. Home
Published June 7th, 2022 - 09:54 GMT
Ancient map of Palestine
Ancient map of Palestine (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Palestine will always be here no matter how many people try to erase this name. They can't, its indelibly inked on everyone's mind. 

A recent find: A man walks in an antique bookshop in Sweden and finds a 1926 World Atlas that includes the map of Palestine in full color. 

Wow, big deal! But it is a big deal generating lots of chatter on the social media with Israeli tweets who as expected trying to make fun of the precious find. 

But no matter. The map is from the old testament with the map written as "Palestina" with source from the Library of Congress. But I suppose Israelis, or some of them can't help make a fool as this tweet:

But the trends and the hashtags continue:

Another added:

And there is more as if saying you can't hide history:

And here is a good one for cinema lovers:

 

