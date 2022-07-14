  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Viral: Biden: 'You Need Not to be a Jew to be Zionist'

Viral: Biden: 'You Need Not to be a Jew to be Zionist'

Published July 14th, 2022 - 06:48 GMT
(From L) Gantz, Biden, Lapid
Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz shakes hands with US President Joe Biden at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on 13 July 2022 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Its trending. On landing in Israel US president Joe Biden said: 'You need not be Jew to be a Zionist'.

The social media is going wild with this phrase, repeating it time and again by netizens and especially by pro-Israeli supporters. 

For Biden who is a strong supporter of Israel and has never failed to hide this fact, is on a two-day tour to Israel and the Palestinian territories before he goes on to Saudi Arabia to attend a GCC meeting along with Jordan, Egypt and Iraq. 

 This phrase of 'You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist' was repeated when he first visited Israel back in 1973 and he has repeated it again on his landing at the tarmac of Ben Gurion Airport.

However, an Arab critic had this to say:

 

Biden's speech was clearly music to the ears of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his deputy Naftali Bennett who were there to great the US president. The media had a field day:

 

His reference about the 'bone deep' existing relationship between America and Israel maybe taken as a reminder for many Arabs of Yitzhak Rabin's Israel's "Iron fist" policy of the 1980s in literally breaking the bones of Palestinians.

And then there is this sobering reality:

Mr Biden's quote has already gone viral and will be remembered long after his visit.

  

Tags:Joe BidenIsraelYair LapidBenny Gantz

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...