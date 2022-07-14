Viral: Biden: 'You Need Not to be a Jew to be Zionist'

ALBAWABA - Its trending. On landing in Israel US president Joe Biden said: 'You need not be Jew to be a Zionist'.

You need not be a Zionist to be a Jew, and I am a Jew.



Zionism has been used to justify all kinds of atrocities. This is not okay. Look to the scripture. https://t.co/H7O6k9eIRN — Caliban Darklock (@cdarklock) July 14, 2022

The social media is going wild with this phrase, repeating it time and again by netizens and especially by pro-Israeli supporters.

“… and I did say and I say again, you need not be a Jew to be a Zionist.” - @POTUS



Zionism is a colonial project. Therefore, @POTUS believes in colonialism and #Apartheid. https://t.co/qoPEfFFE6e — Rad (@sb93108) July 14, 2022

For Biden who is a strong supporter of Israel and has never failed to hide this fact, is on a two-day tour to Israel and the Palestinian territories before he goes on to Saudi Arabia to attend a GCC meeting along with Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

"And you need not be a Zionist to be a Jew, @JoeBiden.



In fact, as Jews fighting for justice and freedom for all, we *oppose* Zionism — the settler-colonial movement that led to the es..." https://t.co/XfLsuxmiOC — Bot Bacautas | Biar lebih enak dibaca (@bacautas) July 14, 2022

This phrase of 'You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist' was repeated when he first visited Israel back in 1973 and he has repeated it again on his landing at the tarmac of Ben Gurion Airport.

However, an Arab critic had this to say:

صدق وهو كذوب

من الممكن ان تكون مسيحيا ومسلما وعربيا أيضا !#بايدن تأكيدا لموقف بلاده من الاحتلال: لا تحتاج أن تكون يهــوديا لتكون صـهيونيا

You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist#Biden #palestine pic.twitter.com/FJEyUmU6e8 — عزالدين أحمد (@IzzadeenAhmad) July 14, 2022

Biden's speech was clearly music to the ears of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his deputy Naftali Bennett who were there to great the US president. The media had a field day:

“You need not be a Jew to be Zionist”



President Joe Biden reiterated US’ strong connection to Israel as he was welcomed at the airport by Israeli leaders at the start of his Middle East tour pic.twitter.com/zSAVYMb3kN — TRT World (@trtworld) July 14, 2022

His reference about the 'bone deep' existing relationship between America and Israel maybe taken as a reminder for many Arabs of Yitzhak Rabin's Israel's "Iron fist" policy of the 1980s in literally breaking the bones of Palestinians.

Today, @POTUS stated, "You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist" while arriving in Israel.



Biden, currently serving as CEO of US imperialism, praised US support for the Iron Dome and Israel's new "laser enabled system" and did not mention the murdered Palestinian journalist.#news — Michigan Communist Party USA (@CpusaMichigan) July 13, 2022

And then there is this sobering reality:

Joe Biden during his speech in Israel: “You need not to be a Jew to be a Zionist.”



Couldn’t agree more, Mr. President.



You just need to be a heartless, cold-blooded, bloodthirsty sociopath to support Israel.



Judaism doesn’t have anything to do with Zionism, evil does. pic.twitter.com/DPQZ45j8Kk — Wirjil (@Wirjil) July 13, 2022

Mr Biden's quote has already gone viral and will be remembered long after his visit.