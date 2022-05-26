Viral: Famous Syrian Comedy Actor Takes a Swipe at Saudi For Yemeni War

ALBAWABA - Top notch Syrian comedy actor Duraid Lahham is in the news again. Although today, his name has less appeal among Arab audiences he is told remembered for his antics and series political narrative of the 1970s and 1980s. It's new a bygone era that is full of remembrance and melancholy.

كل من يتبع إيران من أمثال #دريد_لحام



مستحيل يتكلمون عن إنقلاب الحوثي على الرئيس الشرعي لليمن



والحرب تمت بعد طلب الرئيس المساعدة من المملكة



اليمن عصيّة على إيران — سعد ،، (@mo4pa) May 26, 2022

His name, nevertheless is trending today under the Arabic hashtag of (#دريد_لحام). It seems like George Kurdahi, has has just landed in the soap with Yemen as a hot political potato. The subject at hand, is him speaking on the injustice of the continuing war on Yemen.

He says in a video clip "America and and those that are with it in the region are the ones who attacked Yemen. This poor, poor people who raised the flag of Palestine in all their festivals are slaughtered day and night by planes with artillery and missiles, and no official batting an eyelid."

أثار الفنان #دريد_لحام جدلا واسعا في السعودية والإمارات، بعد تصريحه عن "المذابح" التي تحدث في #اليمن . — أخبار سوريا الوطن Syrian 🇸🇾 (@SyriawatanNews) May 26, 2022

This has put the cat among the pigeons and created a "war of words" on the social media. While there were supporters and detractors, those that objected to what Lahham said are much more than that are with him.

الفنان #دريد_لحام يثير تفاعلا على مواقع التواصل بتصريح عن الحرب في اليمن وما وصفها بعمليات "الذبح" ضد شعبه pic.twitter.com/cljbCi8glz — وكالة اهل الرافدين الإخبارية (@ahlalrafidain) May 26, 2022

Judging from the tone of the conversation these were pro-Saudi's pointing out how dare he criticize Riyadh and it was the government in Yemen that called for Saudi help them get rid of the Houthis who took over the government in the capital Sana.

وش نرتجي من #دريد_لحام وأشكاله، أذناب إيران pic.twitter.com/GVqWJYzPtE — محمد بن فهد آل عازب Mohammed Fahad AlAzeb (@malazeb1) May 26, 2022

Some netizens were vehement with bad language and much derogatory words used against the comic actor who was once loved in the Arab world. But its obvious no more - or depending from what region of the Arab world people are coming from.

#دريد_لحام نسي انه في حارة (كل من ايده اله)

نظامه وايران دمرو بلده وشردو اهله

350 الف مدني معظمهم نساء او اطفال هل هؤلاء ارهابيين ؟ https://t.co/72Q2HdX8fA — النعمان بن مقرن (@FG18BM18) May 26, 2022

Lahham is criticized for overlooking the dubious actions of the government regime in Damascus and the interventionist role of Iran in Syria. They are dismayed with him because of what they say over-looking the role of Iran in the Arab world including in Iraq and Yemen.

One says Lahham can't talk about the Syrian regime so he points to Saudi Arabia that was forced to intervene in the region. Many took a jab at the Syrian actor who said the man they knew of had long died and what exists today is a fake copy of him. Comments are downright hurtful and demeaning.

مات غوار الطوشه بعد موت حسني البورزاني وابو عنتر

وبقي النسخة المزيفه #دريد_لحام ، ايران - الفرس- دمرت دول عربية وشتت الامة وانت يا #دريد_لحام تطبل وترقص ع لطم الفرس ، — Saeed Mohammed (@saeedmohammid) May 26, 2022

Lahham is said to be working in the footsteps of George Kordahi, the ex-Information Minister in Beirut who said the Houthis had the right to defend themselves against "against external aggression," from the Saudi-led aggression, comments although made before he was made minister, lead to a freeze between the the Arab Gulf and Lebanon.

However, this is not the same case regarding Lahham who is not expected to visit Saudi Arabia and/or the Gulf countries.