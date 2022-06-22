Viral: Follow Social, Remove The 'Violent' Video Pro-Trump Greitens is Told

ALBAWABA - Its trending all over the social media because of his antics. Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for the US Senate has been given the cold shoulder by Facebook for his graphic campaign video.

Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. https://t.co/RMVWORLgUD — WTWO News (@wtwonews) June 22, 2022

Everyone is posting and retweeting on this including a leading satellite channel in the Arab world. You have to see it to believe it as this guy claims to want to hunt other Republicans who stand in his way whilst brandishing a gun:

Facebook Removes GOP Senate Candidate’s ‘RINO Hunting’ Video. Facebook removed a video by Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting Republicans who go against the party.... … … … … … https://t.co/4tTg9rTBsn — USAUnify (@usaunify) June 22, 2022

One can see him as "Mr Macho Man" rather than a prospective politician seeking votes but this is the way American politics seem to be going today for Mr Greitens is a pro-Trump supporter and wants to show it.

However, everybody on social is calling for blood: Remove the video, it's not befitting! They see the video as "deplorable", "reprehensible", "alien" and whole lots of other names.

kindly remove the video or face a court order to remove the domestic terrorism video, it's not allowed to posted in your news story as Facebook has removed the video and it's going to be removed from YouTube soon enough along with from Twitter, also along with Eric Greitens too — Slytherin Reviews + Gaming (@SlytherinRevie2) June 22, 2022

Some are really giving out harsh words like this. And can be threatened with a court order as this fella claims:

