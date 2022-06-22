Viral: Follow Social, Remove The 'Violent' Video Pro-Trump Greitens is Told

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published June 22nd, 2022 - 09:43 GMT
Campaign video
Campaign video creates havoc (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Its trending all over the social media because of his antics. Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for the US Senate has been given the cold shoulder by Facebook for his graphic campaign video. 

Everyone is posting and retweeting on this including a leading satellite channel in the Arab world. You have to see it to believe it as this guy claims to want to hunt other Republicans who stand in his way whilst brandishing a gun:

One can see him as "Mr Macho Man" rather than a prospective politician seeking votes but this is the way American politics seem to be going today for Mr Greitens is a pro-Trump supporter and wants to show it.

However, everybody on social is calling for blood: Remove the video, it's not befitting! They see the video as "deplorable", "reprehensible", "alien" and whole lots of other names.  

Some are really giving out harsh words like this. And can be threatened with a court order as this fella claims:

And then a final one because this really could go on forever:

 

