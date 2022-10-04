Viral: '...I am a Huge Zionist' UK's PM Liz Truss Unabashedly Says

ALBAWABA - Palestinians maybe disappointed in the comments of the new UK Prime Minister, saying she is "...a huge Zionist" and then they may not be a be. After all, Britain gave Palestine to the Jews through the infamous Belfour Declaration of 1917.

- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tells the Conservative Friends of Israel.@CFoI @trussliz pic.twitter.com/4oveDL1vv1 — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) October 3, 2022

Then again her comments may not have been surprising since they were made in a conference in front of the Conservative Friends of Israel. And needless to say her comments are trending on the social media and under different hashtags.

Truss described herself as a “huge Zionist” and “huge supporter of Israel” during a meeting with a pro-Israeli Tory parliamentary group on Sunday stated the Palestine Chronicle. Truss was a guest of honor at the CFI and talking to a crowd on the sidelines of the event, she declared her unwavering commitment to Israel, according to footage of her remarks published on social media, the Chronicle added.

And she is proud to express her commitment.

