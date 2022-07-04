Viral in Iran: Why is Faezeh Rafsanjani in Trouble?

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published July 4th, 2022 - 07:32 GMT
Faezeh Hashimi Rafsanjani (AFP file folder)

ALBAWABA - The name of Faezeh Hashimi Rafsanjani has been trending on the social media for quite a while now. In fact, she is a celebrity in her own right, outdoing her late father Hashimi Rafsanjani who once president of Iran in the 1990s.

Faezeh (59) and a former MP in the Iranian Majlis, continues to be a handful. She is an outspoken extrovert fighting for women's rights. It can be argued, this is why she is in legal trouble with the authorities who, apparently, have had enough of her comments and wanting to change things. 

Today she is being charged with the Iranian prosecutor with propaganda activity against the "system of the Islamic Republic of Iran and blasphemy." What could this mean it is being wondered?

Well, she is being accused of speaking out against Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard. She says Iran's insistence on the organization's removal from the US "terror list" as a precondition to moving on with the nuclear accord is a hindrance. 

The second charge is blasphemy involving her comment that Prophet Mohammad's wife Khadija was a successful businesswoman and therefore women in Iran today must be given greater rights with the implication being she was making light of the matter. 

If found guilty she could go to prison but that's not that bad since Faezeh has already been in jail for six months in 2012 for allegedly speaking against the government.  

 

 

 

