Viral: Israeli Police Arrest a Palestinian Bride on Her Wedding Day

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 31st, 2022 - 09:11 GMT
ALBAWABA - Israeli police have arrested a bride on her wedding day. The arrest is trending on the social media and many people are talking about such action on the social media

Why on the day of the wedding?

The news item is on the Palestine Chronicle stating that the Israeli police broke up a wedding celebration on Sunday and detained a Palestinian bride during her wedding celebration in Arraba, a city in northern Israel according to The New Arab website.

The bride’s lawyer, Shadi Thabbah, said the Israeli police had wrongly suspected that the groom – who was barred from being in Arraba by court order – was present the Palestine Chronicle adds. 

The social media is going into the debate about the arrests. The bride was later released but she is being placed under house arrest for five days. There is also talk about the fact that the groom had an unlicensed gun. 

A video of Israeli forces arresting the bride is being widely shared on social media.

Palestinian citizens in Israel make up around 20 percent of the country’s population and raids on their homes are routinely made and they are harassed by Israel’s security forces and there are more than 65 laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens.

