Viral: Israeli Police Arrest a Palestinian Bride on Her Wedding Day

ALBAWABA - Israeli police have arrested a bride on her wedding day. The arrest is trending on the social media and many people are talking about such action on the social media.

Why on the day of the wedding?

They attacked Shireen Abu Aqleh’s funeral and arrested a bride on her wedding day. Israel does not want Palestinians to die or to live; to mourn or to celebrate. https://t.co/0xfYAXRp0e — Harb3Imad (@Harb3Imad) August 30, 2022

The news item is on the Palestine Chronicle stating that the Israeli police broke up a wedding celebration on Sunday and detained a Palestinian bride during her wedding celebration in Arraba, a city in northern Israel according to The New Arab website.

أعداء الفرح والحياة وكلّ شيء حيّ!

*الاحتلال يختطف عروساً من موكب عرسها في عرابة البطوف بأرضنا المحتلة-٤٨ ويمطر الشارع بوابل من قنابل الغاز

كنت مقهورة حتى شفت العروس ماشية مش فارقة معها…

جدعة يا بنت شعب الأحرار!



الفيديو الأول هنا (١) pic.twitter.com/9NsGNtR9VP — Katia Nasser كاتيا ناصر (@katyushia2) August 28, 2022

The bride’s lawyer, Shadi Thabbah, said the Israeli police had wrongly suspected that the groom – who was barred from being in Arraba by court order – was present the Palestine Chronicle adds.

ايش سبب الاعتقال مع ان الاحتلال لايتوقع منه غير التجبر والظلم — ابوحسن (@D123580) August 29, 2022

The social media is going into the debate about the arrests. The bride was later released but she is being placed under house arrest for five days. There is also talk about the fact that the groom had an unlicensed gun.

العريس عليه "تهمة سلاح غير مرخص" والعروس اعتقلوها بتهمة عرقلة التحقيق بعدما لم يجدوا العريس في الحفل

أطلقوا سراحها لاحقاً مع حبس منزلي لخمسة أيام — Katia Nasser كاتيا ناصر (@katyushia2) August 29, 2022

A video of Israeli forces arresting the bride is being widely shared on social media.

Palestinian citizens in Israel make up around 20 percent of the country’s population and raids on their homes are routinely made and they are harassed by Israel’s security forces and there are more than 65 laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens.